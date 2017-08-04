The Weeknd Considering Retiring Stage Name And Persona

The Weeknd and David Bowie may not seem like they have a ton in common on the surface, but there is no doubt the “Starboy” crooner has drawn inspiration from the “Starman” legend.

So much so, The Weeknd revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that he is set and ready to “retire” the onstage persona that has brought him to the forefront of the music industry. More accurately, he told the publication he’s toying with idea of pulling a “Ziggy Stardust,” Bowie’s onstage persona that ceased to exist post 1973.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is reportedly incredibly private about his personal life, and hopes this change in stage direction will keep more details about his life secret. He revealed, “I’m not in a rush to let people know everything about me. Mystery is always great. Luckily, the only thing the world demands of me is music. I don’t have to give them anything else for the rest of my life.”

In a 2016 interview with Billboard, The Weeknd explained in-depth the “characters” he portrays in his music, saying they are all reflections of himself. “It’s almost schizophrenic, who I portray in my music. The vibe just represents how I feel, what relationship I’m going through, what friendships I’m going through, the success in my life, the failures in my life. It’s all just documentation.”

