Turn Out, Sean Spicer Will NOT Be Appearing On “Dancing With The Stars”

There were a lot of questions when we first heard former White House Director of Communications Sean Spicer was in the running to appear on Dancing with the Stars. What kind of dirt would he leak? Can he even dance? Is he a star?

For the time being, unfortunately, it looks like these questions will remain unanswered. TMZ has learned that Spicy has declined DWTS and ABC’s offer to appear on the upcoming season. According to a source close to Spicer, he just isn’t a good dancer, and apparently, he has an “overwhelming number of commitments in the Fall.”

Spicer was reportedly flattered by the opportunity, but all Melissa McCarthy fans still hand their heads in disappointment at the news.

Via TMZ