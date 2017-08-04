Wichita State University Made a Pretty Noticeable Typo on the Water Tower

Well that’s a little embarrassing.

You can always fix a typo in a text message but when it’s something so big and the world see’s, it’s a little hard to hide. Wichita State University recently repainted a local water and immediately everyone noticed a big typo on it. What was supposed to say “Wichita State University,” instead said “Wichita Staty Universite.” Two letters make such a big difference. It didn’t take long for social media to make jokes about it. The sign has since been changed to its proper spelling. Check out all the jokes and pics below.

We are "sory" and will get it "fixted" "A S I P." pic.twitter.com/aUZbopLmFG — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) August 4, 2017

Someone has big regrurts over this. pic.twitter.com/Uu4SmPTdYu — Mayor Jeff Longwell (@jefflongwellict) August 4, 2017