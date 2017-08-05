The Last Blockbuster Store has a Twitter Account and It’s Hilarious

Did you know the last Blockbuster has it’s own Twitter account.

Apparently the last Blockbuster likes to make jokes, a lot. Can you blame them when they’re the last of a one. One of the twitter account holders told the Daily Dot, “This account is actually run by a few of us at the store. We’re a small operation, so we take turns running social media, working the registers, and cleaning out the return drop box. A lot of people seem to think it’s a trash receptacle even though we taped up a sign that says it’s for movies and games only.” Check out some of these hilarious Tweets below.

Just because we have mousetraps around the store doesn't mean we have a rat problem. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) June 19, 2017

A blockbuster gift certificate is a great way to apologize to your sister. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 13, 2017

We may not be what we used to be but neither is Michael Jordan. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) May 29, 2017

Do any former employees have a medium blockbuster polo we can have? Ours got stabbed. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) May 20, 2017