The World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Is Now Open

If a picture can tell a thousand words, the video above will give you about a zillion reasons to be adventurous…or downright scared!

The Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in Switzerland is 1621 feet, rises as high as 279 feet, and just opened. Apparently, it’s also broken the world record for longest pedestrian suspension bridge.

This bridge replaced an older bridge that was in pretty rough shape because of falling rocks (luckily the new bridge is above any falling rocks). But even if you’re afraid of heights, you can’t deny the beautiful view: the Weisshorn, Matterhorn and Bernese Alps. Taking the bridge also saves you time: normally, a jaunt across the valley would take 3-4 hours…now it takes 10-minutes with the bridge.

Don’t look down!

Source: CNN

