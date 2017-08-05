Usher Getting Sued By Three MORE People Because of STD Scandal

The 38-year-old singer is not going well for him! After settling with a woman back in 2012, paying $1.1 million, he is getting sued again by 3 more women who accuse him of contracting STD by him without knowing, said in an article on E! Online.

Two of the women who will file says they want to be anonymous while the third woman says she will go in front of a press conference once the the lawsuit has been filed.

Court documents says that Usher had been diagnosed with an STD back in 2009/2010. The woman at that time says after she was with him, she had sores and fever. When she went to the doctor, she was positive with an STD, without knowing that Usher had it.

In the state of California, it is illegal to transmit an STD without letting the person know. Usher paid for her medical expenses of about $2,700, but settled with the $1.1 million.

Be careful out there folks!

-Marco A. Salinas