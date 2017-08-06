Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexuality, ‘This Does Not Bring Me Shame’

August 6, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: 2017, Aaron Carter, AMP 103.7, August, bi-sexual, opens up, Sexuality, Twitter
Photo Courtesy of Artbeatz Entertainment

On Saturday night August 5, 2017 the 29-year-old singer shared a revealing Twitter post about his sexuality with his fans.

The lengthy letter began, “To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

-source via eonline.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live