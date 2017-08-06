New Emoji’s are On the Way, and One of Them is a Frowning Poop Face Emoji

August 6, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: Emojis, Frowning Poop Face, new, Update
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment )

Did you know there is whole committee of people dedicated to emoji’s?

If you’re tired of the smiling poop emoji, there will soon be a frowning poop emoji for when you’re having one of those days. The Unicode Technical Committee, the people that decides what new emoji will grace our text messages or social media updates, unveiled the next wave of emoji it is considering for an update, which they will release next June. Other Emoji’s that are up for consideration are a skate board, parrot, smiling face with a cape (superhero) and a leg. You can click HERE to see all 67 emoji’s up for consideration.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live