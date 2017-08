This new live action Aladdin film is really coming together.

The cast of the live action Aladdin film includes a handful of new actors and Will Smith as the genie. Now another no name actor has been cast as the villainous Jafar. Variety confirms that Marwan Kenzari will now play the iconic bad guy. Kenzari has recently starred in the new Mummy remake and appeared in last years Ben-Hur. Marwan Kenzari is joined by Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Mena Moussad playing the title character Aladdin.