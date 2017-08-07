11-Year-Old Boy Steals The Show At The Idina Menzel Concert In Grand Prairie

August 7, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: 11-year-old boy, Frozen, Idina Menzel, Let It Go, luke chacko

It’s very rare that you’ll find an 11-year-old boy that can upstage a Broadway legend like Idina Menzel. But believe it or not, it happened right here in Texas.

Meet Luke Chacko. To say this kid is going to be a star is an understatement. This kid can sing! Not only that, but he can sing in front of Idina Menzel without getting nervous! Even after she requested he sing “Let It Go” twice!

While at Menzel’s concert in Grand Prairie, Luke got the chance to show off his pipes for Idina. Luke’s mom has a theory as to why he was chosen to sing saying…

“He was the only boy, which you know, caught her attention and the rest I guess as they say is history.”

Wow! We are floored!

