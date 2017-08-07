ABC Says Politics Had Nothing To Do With Last Man Standing Cancellation

August 7, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: ABC, Cancelled, Last Man Standing, politics, rumors, Tim Allen
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Back in May, ABC suddenly cancelled the comedy series Last Man Standing. Apparently, the cast had no idea the cancellation was coming, especially since the ratings were pretty good.

Of course there were rumors that the show was cancelled due to Tim Allen’s right winged political beliefs. However, ABC is insisting that is just not true. ABC president of Entertainment Channing Dungey said…

“Politics had absolutely nothing to do with it – we have actors on our shows who have all sorts of different political views. Tim Allen is a valuable part of the Disney ABC family and has been for a very, very long time. ‘Last Man Standing’ was a show that, several years running, kind of came up to the very end in terms of the renewal, which was the same case this year.”

As we originally reported, it was nothing more than a renewal issue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live