Canine Corner: Lola

August 7, 2017 6:55 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: adoptdontshop, Basset Hound, Canine Corner, Legacy Humane Society, lhs, Lola, Rescue
(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Lola had a rough upbringing, but now she is healthy and just needs a new home. She was brought to Legacy Humane Society after spending her entire life tied to a chain outside. Despite her previous life, she is a gentle girl.  She is still learning that humans are okay and will not hurt her.  She gets along great with other dogs.

43536889 500x546 Canine Corner: Lola

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

This girl deserves a family who can continue to show her the life and love a dog should have. Lola is about 4 years old and weighs 40lbs. Lola is such a sweet girl!  She is still kind of scared of being a house dog and does better with women than she does men. She has come such a long way from living life on a chain!

41795345 500x472 Canine Corner: Lola

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Lola will do best in a home with another dog to help show her the ropes!

41795348 500x666 Canine Corner: Lola

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

If you are interested in meeting this precious, deserving soul, please complete an application online and his foster family will be in touch within 24 hours.  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

See Lola in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: CJ HERE.*

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7.  You can reach Nathan on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live