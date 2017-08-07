Canine Corner: Lola

Lola had a rough upbringing, but now she is healthy and just needs a new home. She was brought to Legacy Humane Society after spending her entire life tied to a chain outside. Despite her previous life, she is a gentle girl. She is still learning that humans are okay and will not hurt her. She gets along great with other dogs.

This girl deserves a family who can continue to show her the life and love a dog should have. Lola is about 4 years old and weighs 40lbs. Lola is such a sweet girl! She is still kind of scared of being a house dog and does better with women than she does men. She has come such a long way from living life on a chain!

Lola will do best in a home with another dog to help show her the ropes!

If you are interested in meeting this precious, deserving soul, please complete an application online and his foster family will be in touch within 24 hours. http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

See Lola in action!

