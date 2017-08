It was a friendly game of horse, right up until Dirk Nowitzki tried to dunk off the backboard.

Maybe 10 years ago, but now? Nope. Hey, who needs this when you can hit the fadeaway jumper?

KP, Dirk & Rondae playing H-O-R-S-E at Team World practice…. this shot (dunk) is NOT FAIR! #NBAAfricaGame pic.twitter.com/WSzw4nxRyH — NBA (@NBA) August 4, 2017

The resulting video even drew a tweet from Lebron James.

😂😂😂😂!! Bring out the hops @swish41!! Matter fact save them when the cameras aren't around. #DirkWithTheBounce https://t.co/LSqxuDaI4p — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 6, 2017

And this is why we love Swish41.