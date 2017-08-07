Eminem, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith Highlight Fall Releases: Report

By Abby Hassler

Eminem, Taylor Swift and Sam Smith fans won’t have to wait too much longer for new music, according to a new rumored report from the music industry trade publication HitsDailyDouble. All three artists are expected to debut their new album by the end of the year.

According to the report, Eminem is expected to release his ninth solo studio record in the fourth quarter of this year. Last year, the rapper took to Twitter to officially announce he was “working on an album.”

“Dre still records,” The Defiant Ones director Allan Hughes revealed during a recent interview. “People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music, you know?”