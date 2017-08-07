Jerry Jones Finally Has That Gold Jacket

Congrats to our very own Jerry Jones!

In case you missed it over the weekend, Jerry Jones became the 15th team owner to be inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame. The Dallas Cowboys have been counting down to this moment for at least a week. Needless to say there’s been a lot of excitement around this moment.

So here’s the highlight reel…

Jerry and Gene at the Gold Jacket dinner.

Jerry and Gene Jones with guests at the @ProFootballHOF Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner. #CountdownToCanton A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 4, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Jerry gettin’ his parade on! By the way, we’ve never seen him this casual!

A great way to start a very special day! Jerry Jones in today's @profootballhof parade. #PFHOF17 A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Jerry looks good in gold!

Welcome to the @profootballhof! #PFHOF17 A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

Not to mention, they did a great job on his statue! It looks just like him.

What a night! Congratulations Mr. Jones. #PFHOF17 A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

Check out those matching kicks!

Check out the 🔥 that Phil Knight sent Jerry Jones before his induction last night. A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

Oh and it looks like the Cowboys had someone on standby to update The Star in Frisco too.

Art update at @thestarinfrisco. Congratulations Jerry Jones! #PFHOF17 A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

Again, congrats Jerry! Well deserved and earned!