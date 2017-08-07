Kylie Jenner’s New Show “Life Of Kylie” Is Getting Absolutely Destroyed By Critics

Kylie Jenner has stepped out on her own.

Her brand new reality show, Life of Kylie, which intends to follow the 19-year-old as she “continues work for her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, The Kylie Shop, and her clothing brand with model sister Kendall Jenner” premiered last night, and let’s just say, the reviews have not been pretty.

Cosmopolitan said, “By staying at a surface level, Life of Kylie doesn’t do much more than rehash and expand on Kylie’s social media presence, and that’s not particularly compelling. (It frequently goes as far as to actually just replay Snapchats on screen, which feels horrifyingly lazy at worst and just plain boring at best).

Ouch.

CNN commented on Jenner’s constant complaint of being in front of a camera at all times, and how it’s hard for her to adjust to all the fame her family has brought on her. “The first two episodes, which will premiere back to back, underscore a peculiar strain of faux-reluctant reality-TV players who combine self-pity with a lack of self-awareness, as Jenner insists that she hasn’t mastered ‘this fame thing’ like her telegenic brood while inviting a camera crew to follow her around like a puppy.”

Oof. They do have a point, though.

The Daily Beat actually wrote a nice review. Just kidding, they were just as harsh, if not more so, saying the series is nothing more than “inside the life of a paranoid rich girl.” They continued saying, “She’s so rich she can’t even invent a convincing obstacle to surmount on her reality TV show—when Jenner and her gang get devastating news that the private jet they’re supposed to take to Sacramento has broken down, they just call and ask for a different private jet.”

So who will be tuning in next week?

Via Too Fab