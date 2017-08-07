Ladies! Tired Of Under-Boob Sweat? The Ta-Ta Towel Is For You!

Ladies! Are you ready for a Ta-Ta Towel?

When you add Texas summer heat to a hot bathroom in which you forgot to turn the vent on, that can quickly turn into a sauna. Such can be problematic for a woman who’s trying to dry off, do hair, make-up, etc., without sweating.

Sitting back waiting for the internet to post the first guy wearing the #tatatowels 😐⏱I got time…😑 pic.twitter.com/CtFysTwr3p — Jason Pemberfoot (@pemberfoot) August 6, 2017

It's the "over the shoulder boulder holder." Introducing the all new Ta Ta Towel!! @AnnieOntheRadio just pre ordered hers!! 😂 #TaTaTowel pic.twitter.com/GeSsX9d3zw — 95.5 PLJ (@955PLJ) August 7, 2017

According to Cosmo, the new Ta-Ta Towel is similar to a neck bra. Each of your girls dries while in it’s own holder, at the ends of the towel, where it holds them up, similar to a terrycloth bra. It’s one-way of helping control under-boob sweat!

The Ta-Ta Towel comes in C-H cup sizes, and according to the product’s website, can be worn as a shirt until you’re ready to get dressed. or not!