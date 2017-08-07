Here’s a List of Great Places and Parks to Take your Dog for the Day

Do you and you furry best friend need a place to play and hangout? Don’t fret, Guiedlive has complied a list of the best places in the DFW to take your four legged friend for the day.

For all the big dogs

NorthBark Park, near George Bush and DNT. 22 Acres and plenty of trails to roam and fetch. 4899 Gramercy Oaks Drive, Dallas.

Bark Park Central in Deep Ellum. No little dog area but full of shade under the overpass. 2530 Commerce St., Dallas.

For the very social dogs

White Rock Lake Dog Park. They have any dog could want room to roam and swim in their own waterfront. 8000 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas.

My Best Friend’s Park at Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas. When you and your dog feel like going downtown for the afternoon. 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas.

For the K-9’s and owners

Mutts Canine Cantina. A great place for you to grab a drink, while your friend has a great time chasing others and their tail. 2889 Cityplace West Blva, Dallas.

The Pooch Patio in Oak Lawn. These guys a have a daycare, grooming, boarding services and a full bar. 3811 Fairmount St., Dallas

The Lazy Dog Restaurant in Addison, Plano and Euless. A great place where you and your furever friend can grab a bite to eat. Belt Line Road, Suite 500, Addison; 8401 Preston Road, Plano; 2521 State Highway 121, Euless.5100