Police Respond To Calls Of Cat In Tree That Appears To Be Holding Assault Rifle

Police in Newport, Oregon responded to a panicked call from a resident who believed they saw a cat perched on a tree branch holding some sort of assault rifle.

Yeah, it sounds completely unbelievable. But the police had to respect the call at least a little right? Surely the person may have just seen what they wanted to, but what if was actually something holding an assault rifle?

So like any good squad, they went out to investigate. Now they did find a cat, but it wasn’t holding an assault rifle. They had its paws firmly grasped around a branch, that happened to resemble the weapon.

The department knows how to joke, too. They wrote on their Facebook, “The feline was contacted by our canine and was determined to be in possession of a non-lethal branch. The cat was given a verbal warning for posing with what could be mistaken as an assault rifle while wearing poor camouflage attire.”

Via RT