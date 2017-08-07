Sinead O’Connor Released a 12 Minute Video, Say’s She’s Suicidal and Living Out of a Motel

O’Connor says she made this video to help make people aware of mental illness.

Singer Sinead O’Connor has posted a concerning video on Facebook last week saying she is suicidal and living out of a Travelodge motel in New Jersey. She says in the video, “I want everyone to know what it’s like, that’s why I’m making this video. Mental illness, it’s like drugs, it doesn’t give a s**t who you are, and equally what’s worse, it’s the stigma, it doesn’t give a s**t who you are. Suddenly all the people who are supposed to be loving you and taking care of you are treating you like s**t. It’s like a witch hunt.” This isn’t the first time O’Connor has made disturbing posts. The daily mail says that last year O’Connor went for a bike ride in Chicago, then a rambling message was posted on her official Facebook page that referred to emotional trauma she had been through over the years, prompting fears she had disappeared and taken her own life. She was found by police later that day at an unidentified hotel. You can see the video O’Conner posted below.