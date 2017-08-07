This App Will Make Sure You Don’t Leave A Movie To Pee During The Best Scene

If you’re that person that drinks way too much soda and always has to go to the bathroom during a crucial part of a movie, prepare for some relief thanks to the app RunPee.

RunPee gives you several “recommended pee times” during the movie you’re seeing with an exact quote to cue you and a time frame to let you know how long you have before something important.

The pee times are usually during low-action scenes that are three to five minutes long. All you have to do is hit the clock button at the top right to set the timer once the movie begins. The app will vibrate when you’re in the clear to go pee.

And if it’s a major blockbuster, sometimes the team will even post the movie’s info before it’s released to the general public. Along with ideal pee times, the info includes a little summary of what you missed while you were gone.

So finally you’ll never have to be that person to ask “what did I miss?”

-source via buzzfeed.com