Amy Schumer to Make Broadway Debut in Steve Martin Play

Steve Martin reportedly met Amy Schumer at a house party and talked her into doing the play. How do you say no to Steve Martin – and why in the world would you?

However, the L.A. Times sees it as a desperate bid to save the production Meteor Shower, which the paper says is “bordering on unfledged critical catastrophe.”

The Times calls the move a “stopgap solution” and describes the production as a “zany marital comedy that chronicles one bizarre 1993 evening spent watching a meteor shower in Ojai, California.”

The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) and Alan Tudyk(Firefly).

Meteor Shower opens at New York City’s Booth Theater on November 29th.

Steve Martin and crew have nearly four months to achieve his normally stellar output, and I’m guessing they shall.