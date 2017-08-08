Anna Faris Memoir Still Coming Out After Divorce Announcement

Anna Faris authored a book about her time together with husband Chris Pratt titled Unqualified. Pratt actually penned a “loving forward” writing, “She is fierce and very loyal, she rarely punishes people. But when she does, it’s powerful and terrifying.” The book is dedicated to Pratt and will be released despite the upcoming divorce.

The publisher is pushing ahead with a release in October. The autobiography reportedly “recounts intimate stories from her life, including details about their marriage.” After the surprising announcement that they have separated, Faris may want to re-write a few chapters, or at least update their relationship status. (New York Post)

TMZ reports the split occurred over family. She wanted more children and he didn’t. Chris was constantly away making movies but she wanted him home in Los Angeles.