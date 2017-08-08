“Bachelor In Paradise” Footage Of Corrine And DeMario In Pool Finally Released

By all accounts, it does not look like anything illicit happened between Bachelor in Paradise participants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Of course we weren’t there, and the only people who know what actually happened appeared to both be under the influence, so the truth may never be revealed.

Judging by the newly released footage of Corinne and DeMario in the pool, however, it looked like both participants were willing. Corinne and DeMario will not come face-to-face at the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise reunion, and Corinne even admitted to mixing alcohol and prescription drugs during the time of the incident.

You can watch the footage below.

'Bachelor in Paradise' Teases Corinne and DeMario Pool Hookup Footage in Trailer https://t.co/oLl9a0lqvO — TMZ (@TMZ) August 8, 2017

Via TMZ