‘Beverly Hillbillies’ House Hits The Market At $350 Million, Is America’s Most Expensive Listing

A California estate featured in the credits of “The Beverly Hillbillies” now has another notable distinction: the most expensive residential listing in the country.

The Bel-Air estate, known as Chartwell, hit the market Monday August 7, 2017 with an asking price of $350 million, and was the home of the late Univision billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio.

The home was originally built in 1933, and includes 25,000 square feet of living space, including a ballroom, world-class wine cellar, formal salon and “period-paneled dining room,” according to a joint press release from listing brokers at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Hilton & Hyland and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The exterior of the home, which was inspired by 18th century French neoclassical design, was used in shots of the Clampett residence on the hit sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

The estate’s grounds, which span 10.3 acres, also include manicured gardens, a tennis court, covered parking for 40 cars, 75-foot pool and fully equipped pool house.

-source via foxnews.com