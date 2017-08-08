Beyoncé Slammed For Picture Where It Appears She’s Drinking Wine

Beyoncé and Jay-Z went on a sweet little date night last night, and as innocent as it appeared, she could not escape the wrath of angry fans who just have way too much time on their hands.

Bey posted a picture on her Instagram where it appears she is drinking some red wine.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Of course, being a new mom to twins Sir and Rumi, people FREAKED OUT if she was drinking alcohol and would then go on to breastfeed, potentially harming the babies. One commenter wrote, “You feed your children with your breast why do you drink?!” Another wrote “Beyoncé please don’t be drinking too much.”

Thing, it looks like she’s just posing with the glass, and there’s no way to be sure what she’s drinking. And besides that, SHE’S AN ADULT…WITH A KID ALREADY. She’s been through this motherhood thing already, and probably knows what she’s doing.

You do you, Bey.

Via Glamour