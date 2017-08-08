Clogged Toilet Causes Sewage To Leak Into Over 200 Bags At Nashville Airport

If you happened to be traveling through the Nashville Airport early Wednesday morning last week, you might have noticed your luggage smelling a little foul.

A single toilet located in the women’s restroom above the baggage handling area clogged, causing a sewage leak that flowed through the bathroom floor onto the baggage handling area, and even in to some of the luggage. All told, over 200 bags were contaminated by the leaked sewage.

Ew.

The airline said in a statement that their employees worked vigilantly to identify the contaminated bags, notify the customers, and reunite them with their luggage. They did reveal some passengers opted not travel with their stinky luggage.

No flights were delayed as a result of the sewage leak.

