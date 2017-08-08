David Letterman to Return to TV With a New Netflix Series

It looks like David Letterman is back. The late-night talk show legend is joining Netflix for a brand new series. The video streaming giant announced Tuesday that Letterman has signed on to do a talk show that will premiere in 2018.

Letterman’s 33-year run across two networks came to an end in May 2015 after announcing he would be retiring. This series will make the first return of Letterman since. In a statement, Letterman says, “I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

The series has yet to be named, but we do know it will include six hour-long episodes with in-depth interviews with guests.

This announcement is the second important deal Netflix has announced this week. On Monday, Netflix announced its acquisition of comic book publisher Millarworld, which will give the company access to other franchises for future programming.

