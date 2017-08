MTV is absolutely churning out some amazing performers for this year’s edition of the Video Music Awards.

Host Katy Perry has already been announced as a performer, and joining her will be Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, and 30 Seconds to Mars.

Our girl @MileyCyrus will take the #VMA stage LIVE on August 27! pic.twitter.com/xCV7G6qkFU — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 8, 2017

Did you hear, Harmonizers?! @FifthHarmony is performing at the #VMAs on August 27! pic.twitter.com/j6XqVF7sGm — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 8, 2017

What do you think @edsheeran will perform at the 2017 #VMAs?! pic.twitter.com/hv8D5GvB8y — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 7, 2017

The MTV Video Music Awards are set to air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, Sunday August 27th at 7pm.

Via Billboard