Guy Lines up Six Dates in One Night and the Women Turn the Tables

Fellas, listen up: if you’re going to set up six dates in one night, you can bet it will go wrong. No matter how carefully you time your dates, they will go wrong. That being said, please don’t line up six dates and make a fool out of yourself. Instead, let’s point and laugh at the guy who did do this and just be grateful it was him and not us.

The now-viral thread on Twitter started when Lisette Pylant, from Washington, D.C., went on a date Saturday with a guy she met at a bar on her birthday. Boy, she had no idea what was in store for the night. In a Twitter thread, Pylant details what appears to be the weirdest night in dating history.

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy). — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

In an interview with Mashable, Pylant confirms , “Everything that happened is unfortunately true. I seem to have the world’s worst dating luck, but I’m glad I was able to make some new friends out of the situation at least.”

So the guy does this next:

So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Once Pylant figures out what’s going on she decides to fill date #2 in on what’s happening.

I decide to play the friend in order to help the girl feel less awkward until he exits for a moment and then I tell her what's up — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

But hold on because date #3 appears.

Then the third girl shows up – we'll call her Riley. The guy leaves again and Riley, katie, and I team up and decide to JT Must Die this sit — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

At this point the ladies are all on a quest to make sure this guy’s plans fail miserably.

The two girls and I decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill 👌🏽 — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

You guys girl number FIVE just showed up BEFORE going to meet him because my friends intercepted her and told her not to waste her time — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

MRS. STEAL YOUR GIRL OVER HERE pic.twitter.com/27rY4QJ1EF — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

And here’s how it all ended.

Tell him if he should just fuck off. I tell him there's a difference between being efficient and being an asshole and he goes into "well im — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

"…A project manager, I manage my time efficiently." And I say there's no way to know someone in 40 mins of you have 5 dates lined up — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

A project manager….so he must manage his time efficiently, right?

Last but not least, date #6 and date #1 become friends. The end. This guy played himself. Don’t be this guy.