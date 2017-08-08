Kesha Shares Emotional First Performance of ‘Praying’

August 8, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Kesha
ONE TIME USE

By Abby Hassler

Kesha just released a live performance of her latest hit single “Praying.”  The track is from her upcoming album Rainbows, arriving everywhere Aug. 11.

Related: Kesha Shares New Single ‘Hymn’

In the moving performance, Kesha wears an all-white, sparkly ensemble, while she sings in a dimly lit venue as the audience sings along. This visual follows the release of the track’s official music video which was released in July.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the singer included the caption, “So excited to be able to share the first live performance of Praying to an audience ever.”

Check out Kesha’s emotional performance below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live