Miley Cyrus Announces Title, Release Date of New Album

August 8, 2017 12:45 PM
Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Judging from a new image on pop star Miley Cyrus’ website, it looks like the artist’s new album, Younger Now, will drop September 29.

The singer recently released “Malibu” and “Inspired.” When asked recently about her forthcoming album she said, “All the songs are very different… It’s not really a country record, but I think I’m kind of embracing my roots more than I’ve been able to do.” This latest will be the follow-up to her 2013’s Bangerz release.

Cyrus performed another new track, “Inspired,” at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert earlier this summer, at which she also joined Pharrell on his hit, “Happy.”

