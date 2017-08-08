NASA Responds To 9-Year-Old Who Applied To Be A “Planetary Protection Officer.” They Didn’t Say “No.”

Jack Davis is a 9-year-old who, like most of us, were intrigued by NASA’s recent announcement of the hiring of a “Planetary Protection Officer.”

The position, in the most basic of terms, would mean you would be hired to fight aliens.  So of course, Jack sent in a letter to NASA inquiring about the position.  Jack highlights the alien-themed movies he’s seen, as well as his proficiency in video games as his qualifications!  Jack also said, “I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job.  One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien.”

NASA actually responded, too!

Now they did not say “no,” so the door is definitely open for Jack to find his way as a Planetary Protection Officer.  NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green said in a statement, “We love to teach kids about space and inspire them to be the next generation of explorers” which NASA thinks of “as a gravity assist — a boost that may positively and forever change a person’s course in life, and our footprint in the universe.”

