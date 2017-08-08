Someone Is Trying To Sell Drake Tickets For $100,000!

The world of second-hand ticket sales is often chick full of scalpers looking to take advantage of a fan desperate to see their favorite artist.

It’s not uncommon to see hiked up ticket prices, sometimes often double maybe even triple the face value depending on the seat location. Now we’re not sure how much tickets to the eight annual OVO Fest were when they were released for sale, but needless to say, they sold out pretty quickly.

Searching through resale sites yielded some available seats, but of course, the prices were jacked up…all the way to $100,000!!

#Someone is trying to sell a pair of OVO Fest tickets for $100,000 How badly do fans re https://t.co/wYE3xs4lF2 pic.twitter.com/L3XWS5kdRB — Illi Mai (@illimattic408) August 7, 2017

Looking for last-minute tickets for #OVOFest tonight? StubHub sure seems "reasonable"… pic.twitter.com/1EeC8iTDuG — James Lewis (@JLewisCTV) August 7, 2017

The wait is on to see if a devoted Drake fan is willing to cough up the dough!

Via Complex