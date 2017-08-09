Globe life Park Ranks 20th on Sports Illustrated Ballpark Food Safety Rankings

At least we rank higher than the Yankees.

Sports Illustrated has released a list of Ballpark Food Safety rankings from across the nation. Globe Life Park in Arlington, does not rank high on the list but sits at 20. Sports Illustrated ranks the ballparks based on violations, critical violations, Food entity, time frame and thousands of inspection records from the public health department. SI cited Globe Life Park with 109 violations, 43 critical violations, and 78 entities inspected. SI Says “A wide range of violations were observed in a mid-May inspection at Globe Life Park, but issues with holding temperatures, employee hygiene and sanitizer stood out. One employee was observed using a cell phone, before performing job duties without changing gloves or washing hands. Employees at two other food entities did not wash hands when changing tasks. A live roach was observed at one location, and the inspector required the workers to contact pest control.” The Fort worth Star Telegram states that Casey Rapp, the general manager of Sportservice Arlington, said via email that all the inspection issues were corrected. “Our staff was also retrained and is consistently reminded of the proper ways to prepare and handle food, as well as the rules regarding maintaining proper sanitary conditions. The ballpark is open air, and unfortunately that means we are open to the elements, just like a home when you leave open a door or window.”