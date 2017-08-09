Is Chivalry Dead?

August 9, 2017 11:51 AM
Photo: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Match.com reports 73% of single women feel chivalry… is DEAD!

Britain’s Metro reports Match.com’s survey of 504 single women reveals there is much today’s single men should know about how women feel about chivalry.

  • 84% wish guys would call when they say they will
  • 83% want a man to call and to sure they are home safe after a date
  • 82% appreciate a guy not cancelling a date on short notice
  • 80% would like a brief text during the day
  • 78% prefer a guy to turn his phone off during a date
  • 77% want to meet a guy’s friends and family
  • 76% appreciate a guy offering his cell when their battery is down
  • 73% prefer a guy picking them up for a date
  • 72% like it when a man notices how they take their coffee or tea
  • 69% don’t like after midnight “booty calls”
  • 66% like a guy who gives up his seat for her on a train
  • 66% prefer sharing a meal when both cannot decide what to eat
  • 64% appreciate a guy as the designated driver when drinking
  • 63% enjoy it when a guy posts a pic of them on social media
  • 59% admire a guy who offers to pay for her a Uber to get home
  • 59% like a guy who lets them listen to their Spotify playlist, versus his.
  • 59% are good with a guy who socializes with his fellow employees
  • 58% prefer a man supporting her diet and eating healthy in front of them

What do chivalrous act do you think guys should do more?

 

