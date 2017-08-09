Jerry Seinfeld Proves He’s A Hugger, Trolls Kesha By Posing In Front Of Mural Of Infamous Encounter

The hug, or rather “non-hug”, heard ’round the world…

Jerry Seinfeld has explained that he just doesn’t hug someone he doesn’t know, and that’s reasonable.  Kesha is from a much different generation, where hugs are handed out like hot cakes.  Two different people with two very different opinions of hugging, and it made for one incredible moment.

Well, Seinfeld proved that not only does he know how to hug, but he’s an excellent troll as well.  A mural was painted in honor of their magnificent moment, and it’s located on a wall in Melbourne, Australia.  Well guess who happened to be in Melbourne, Australia!

Your move, Kesha!

