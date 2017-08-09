Krispy Kreme Is Finally Dropping A Chocolate Glazed Doughnut

August 9, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, August, Breakfast, Donuts, Eclipse, food, Krispy Kreme, special
(Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme is introducing its first ever chocolate glazed doughnut, marking a very important moment in doughnut history.

Its one-day appearance will coincide with the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017.  The doughnut will feature a classic Krispy Kreme original glaze that’s covered in chocolate glaze.

In a press release, the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward says, “The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut.”

-source via cosmopolitan.com

