Naked Man Does $10,000 In Damage At Chicken Wing Restaurant

Juicy Wingz in Pasadena, California promises its patrons that “you will sweat” if you dare to order their hot wings.

Well, they made customer Daniel Pimentel do a little more than just sweat. Previously, Pimentel had been asked by the manager Tony (he declined to give his full name) to leave the establishment. Pimentel returned the day after being told to leave, and absolutely lost it.

He was already shirtless, but proceeded to climb on the furniture, destroy the molding on the wall, pull a security camera out of the ceiling, and then took off his pants. Now pantless, Pimentel also threw a stack of cardboard boxes, punched several holes in the ceiling, broke a granite countertop and smashed a tablet computer. The total estimated amount of damage? $10,000!

Pimentel left Juicy Wingz (allegedly hitting a woman with a bit of the crown molding in the process) only to later that afternoon, this time fully clothed, looking to continue whatever he started previously. Pasadena police fortunately picked him up before any more damage could occur, and he was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon.

Via Vice