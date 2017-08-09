Selena Gomez Cast in Woody Allen’s Next Project

Selena Gomez has been cast in director Woody Allen’s next movie according to a new report in The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is currently untitled, but it also stars Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) and Elle Fanning (The Beguiled) and will be released by Amazon Studios.

Gomez began her career in earnest as a young actor on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place and has appeared in numerous films since including the recent releases The Fundamentals of Caring, and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. She also executive produces the Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why.