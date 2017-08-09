What If Music Festivals Were Honest?

August 9, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Honest, little or no water, music fetivals, poor conditions, spend money

In this day in age, music festivals are huge. They’re a booming business. But what if they had to be honest? We’re looking at you Lollapalooza or Bonnaroo or Coachella.

This one takes a look at what really goes behind the scenes and in front of the scenes at these music festivals. What better thing for summer to spend $300 to $400 to see bands you might have heard of in a place with lousy conditions and little or no water.

The only reason to go to them is to spend more money inside the festival, bump up against other sweaty people and take Instagram pictures of you looking like you’re having fun.

Enjoy!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live