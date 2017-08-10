Baseball Will Change-Up Uniforms This Weekend

Check out MLB games this weekend for more colorful uniforms — and more colorful names on the back.

Major League Baseball is throwing a change-up during the weekend of August 25th through 27th with what they’re calling Players Weekend. Along with the brightly-colored jerseys and hats, we’ll also see modifications to team logos and in some cases new logos altogether.

The most fun part may be seeing feature players’ nicknames on the back instead of their last names.

Even the Yankees, who don’t traditionally have their names on the jerseys, will have them during Players Weekend.

One nickname of note — Mariners star Kyle Seager will have “Corey’s Brother” on his back, referencing the Dodgers shortstop.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard will wear “Thor” on his jersey, something former Twins pitcher Paul Thormodsgard did nearly 40 years ago.