Gucci Is Selling Socks Completely Covered In Sequins For The Low Price Of $520

August 10, 2017 6:23 AM
Filed Under: $520, 2017, Clothes, fashion, Gucci, sequin, Socks, Spring
(Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Can you call yourself a fashionista if you’re socks aren’t up to par with the rest of your outfit?

Well we no longer have to worry about that, thanks to a little help from Gucci.  They debuted a new line of fashionable socks in their Spring ’17 collection runway show, that are completely and totally covered in sequins.  The low, low asking price for these babies?  Only $520!!

In case you’re thinking they might be a little uncomfortable, the socks are covered in sequins except for the soles, which are made of tulle.  They also have a very convenient zipper up the back that prevents any stretching that may occur.

The zipper totally makes them worth it!

Via Daily Mail

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live