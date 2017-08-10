Gucci Is Selling Socks Completely Covered In Sequins For The Low Price Of $520

Can you call yourself a fashionista if you’re socks aren’t up to par with the rest of your outfit?

Well we no longer have to worry about that, thanks to a little help from Gucci. They debuted a new line of fashionable socks in their Spring ’17 collection runway show, that are completely and totally covered in sequins. The low, low asking price for these babies? Only $520!!

Would you ever pay $520 for SOCKS? Gucci sells pair of very fancy footwear that are completely covered in sequins https://t.co/LqYuvRdEJN — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 9, 2017

In case you’re thinking they might be a little uncomfortable, the socks are covered in sequins except for the soles, which are made of tulle. They also have a very convenient zipper up the back that prevents any stretching that may occur.

The zipper totally makes them worth it!

Via Daily Mail