Hikers Film Horrifying Encounter With Mountain Lion While Walking On Trail

Video is surfacing of a terrifying encounter a couple of hikers had while walking along a trail in Sequoia National Park in California last month.

Brian McKinney and Sam Vonderheide were hiking along a trail when they came upon a gigantic Mountain Lion, sitting calmly on a ledge above their position. They stopped dead in their tracks, and can be heard whispering to each other how to get away safely.

Hikers filming in Sequoia National Park suddenly spot a mountain lion and decide to slowly back away. https://t.co/8laMv5l8At pic.twitter.com/IiBTogIu4N — ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2017

Luckily, the men remain completely calm, and slowly backed away from the lion who did not give chase. Wildlife biologist Daniel Gammons told ABC the men did everything to absolute perfection, by remaining calm, making themselves bigger, and not acting like prey.

Would you have remained just as calm?

Via ABC News