Kendrick Lamar to Perform at 2017 VMA Awards

By Abby Hassler

MTV announced today (August 10) that Kendrick Lamar will take the stage as the solo headliner performer for the 2017 VMA Awards. The award show will air Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. EST.

Lamar joins an already extensive line-up of high-profile performers, including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and many more. Additional performances will be announced at a later date.

Kendrick has eight VMA nominations for his video “HUMBLE,” more than any other artist.