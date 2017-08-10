Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her Birthday With An Ice Sculpture Of Her Nude

Staying true to tradition, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 20th birthday with a bang. While there was no bouncy castle in sight (or a new car or girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos for that matter), Kylie still rang in the big 2-0 with things worth Snapchatting and Instagramming. As Entertainment Tonight reports, Kylie’s friends and family surprised her with the party following boyfriend Travis Scott’s show with Kendrick Lamar in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Here’s a mini recap of how the evening went:

1. There was a chocolate fountain.

sorry I will be posting a lot this weekend for kylie's birthday i want to post all her snapchats so please don't get annoyed and unfollow! i will post regularly after the weekend. apologizing in advance😂 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

2. Kylie was depicted in ice sculpture form.

ice sculpture of kylie😂❄️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

For dessert, everyone had a piece of Kylie’s face.

