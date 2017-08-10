Man Rides Horse Straight Into Whataburger In Victoria (Video)

Only in Texas.

An unidentified man (hero) rode a horse straight through the doors and into a Whataburger in Victoria, Texas, much to the delight of all the patrons and chagrin of all the employees. Luckily, since it’s the cell phone age, the incident was captured on video, where we can see the horse in all its glory, along with the gang of people who barrel in and start dancing to some music played on a phone.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Neither the man nor the horse ordered any food, and left the store soon after entering. A manager told the Victoria Advocate that recreating this “stunt” is not recommended.

Via WFAA