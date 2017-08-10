Singer Arrested For Dabbing On Stage In Middle Of Performance

August 10, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: abdallah al shaharani, Arrested, concert, dab, dabbing, dance, Illegal, performance, Saudi Arabia, Stage
(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Abdallah Al Shaharani is a television host, actor, and aspiring artist who was participating in a musical contest over the weekend.

In the heat of the moment, Al Shaharani pulled off the “dab,” much to the delight of the crowd in attendance.

Unfortunately, dabbing is strictly illegal under Saudi law, as many consider it a reference to marijuana and other narcotics.  Al Sharani was placed UNDER ARREST for the move, and has caused quite a controversy.

He apologized profusely on Twitter writing:

I apologize to our respected government and to my audience for unintentionally and spontaneously making the dance move at Taif festival.  Please accept my apology…

Via Stepfeed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live