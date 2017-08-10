Study Shows Complimenting Others Makes You Feel Better

The suggestion is simple, but it must be authentic.

Find something you enjoy and appreciate about people in your life and tell them. Also known as a… compliment!

A new study shows complimenting others will particularly help you when dating. Your date will find YOU more desirable due to the compliment. You’ll feel better, they’ll feel better, for a win-win date.

Here’s what matchmaker Denise Levy told Business Insider: “Learning how to properly compliment may just be the key to a second date. Making other people feel good about themselves increases your attractiveness. People put effort into getting ready for a date so take the time to compliment the other person and mean it!”

I love easy advice, don’t you?