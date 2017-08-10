Study Shows Complimenting Others Makes You Feel Better

August 10, 2017 11:31 AM
The suggestion is simple, but it must be authentic.

Find something you enjoy and appreciate about people in your life and tell them. Also known as a… compliment!

A new study shows complimenting others will particularly help you when dating. Your date will find YOU more desirable due to the compliment. You’ll feel better, they’ll feel better, for a win-win date.

Here’s what matchmaker Denise Levy told Business Insider: “Learning how to properly compliment may just be the key to a second date. Making other people feel good about themselves increases your attractiveness. People put effort into getting ready for a date so take the time to compliment the other person and mean it!”

I love easy advice, don’t you?

