The Most Important Factor for Where to Vacation: How’s the WiFi?

Once upon a time vacation choices were based on scenery, history, weather – you know, something outside your screen.

But according to a new British survey, young Millennials, those 16-24, consider free Wi-Fi the most important factor when deciding where to go on vacation. While many of us adults are trying to vacation where there’s NO WiFi!

40% of this age group, also known as Generation Z, consider free Wi-Fi to be among the top three “deal breakers” when choosing a vacation resort – above price (38%), swimming pool (32%) and walking distance to shops and bars (28%).

90% of Gen-Zers post to social media while on vacation, compared to 64% of vacationers across all age groups.

A full third post to social media before they even get on the plane.